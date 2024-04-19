Create New Account
WILL FRANCE FIGHT IN UKRAINE? NOT WITH THESE TANKS I HOPE!!!
RDRIVER TANKERY and GAMING
75 views
Published a day ago

The French led by a war mongering Macron are stumbling toward a war they will lose. And this tank is a PERFECT example why, No drone protection at all, bad tactics for an outdated method of deployment along with low ammunition stores means....defeat and WW3
We then take out some WW2 French tanks and get pasted in one battle while my exceptional skills win another.

warukrainefrancegamingtanks

