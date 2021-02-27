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The Biden & Harris Worldwide Abortion Agenda! PRAY For HOLY WORLDWIDE REVIVAL Before Judgment (mirrored)
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40 views • February 27, 2021
This is a mirrored video from Youtube channel Live Action the title is
"The Biden & Harris Killing Agenda" link is here below
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=gGaoEdzaJ1U
2,400 innocent people are massacred every day in America—and the current administration is fighting to expand the killing. We can't go on this way. We have to fight for life harder than we ever have before. Our brothers and sisters in the womb need us to step up and be their voice.
Live Action has helped save the lives of multitude millions worldwide.
***
YAHS Amightywind Ministry is where YAH HIMSELF SPEAKS about abortion and the devastating consequences of it.
Please visit
https://www.amightywind.com/en/abortion.html
and
https://www.amightywind.com/en/abortionteaching.html
YAHS Prophecies and Teachings against abortion
https://www.amightywind.com/en/teachings/abortion1.html
https://www.amightywind.com/en/teachings/abortion2.html
https://www.amightywind.com/en/teachings/abortion3.html
https://www.amightywind.com/en/teachings/abortion4.html
https://www.amightywind.com/en/teachings/abortion5.html
link to main website of YAHS OWN Amightywind Ministry
https://www.amightywind.com
"The Biden & Harris Killing Agenda" link is here below
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=gGaoEdzaJ1U
2,400 innocent people are massacred every day in America—and the current administration is fighting to expand the killing. We can't go on this way. We have to fight for life harder than we ever have before. Our brothers and sisters in the womb need us to step up and be their voice.
Live Action has helped save the lives of multitude millions worldwide.
***
YAHS Amightywind Ministry is where YAH HIMSELF SPEAKS about abortion and the devastating consequences of it.
Please visit
https://www.amightywind.com/en/abortion.html
and
https://www.amightywind.com/en/abortionteaching.html
YAHS Prophecies and Teachings against abortion
https://www.amightywind.com/en/teachings/abortion1.html
https://www.amightywind.com/en/teachings/abortion2.html
https://www.amightywind.com/en/teachings/abortion3.html
https://www.amightywind.com/en/teachings/abortion4.html
https://www.amightywind.com/en/teachings/abortion5.html
link to main website of YAHS OWN Amightywind Ministry
https://www.amightywind.com
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