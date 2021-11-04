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BOLSONARO IS A GENIOUS- HE MAKES THEDROS SPEAK
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81 views • November 04, 2021
THEN IF THE PEOPLE DYING ARE THOSE WHO HAD SPECIAL CONDITIONS, WHY ARE THEY VACCINATING THE PEOPLE WITH SPECIAL CONDITIONS. HE ALSO DARES TO SAY THEY DO NOT KNOT THE VIRUS ORIGIN. THEN HOW COME SO MANY LOCKDOWNS BASED IN SOMETHING THEY DO NOT KNOW.
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