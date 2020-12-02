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Jenna Ellis Addresses Arizona Legislators re: Their Constitutional Duties
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108 views • December 02, 2020
Hearing after hearing has addressed the massive fraud perpetrated on US voters in the recent Presidential election. In this video, Jenna Ellis informs some Arizona legislators of the Constitutional remedy. If you understand and agree, send a link of this video to YOUR state legislators, so it's crystal clear in their minds what their next courageous step should be.
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