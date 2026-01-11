Unredacted Epstein Files: 10 Co-Conspirators, Trump/Epstein Co-Rape – Video #266

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Learn about the unredacted Epstein files, including #EFTA00036085-86 (pedophile Larry Nassar), #EFTA00020518 (a witness stating Trump and Epstein co-raped her) and #EFTA00038487 (10 co-conspirators).
Shownotes:
https://thefreedomarticles.com/epstein-is-dead-fake-death-testing-proof/
https://www.justice.gov/epstein/doj-disclosures
https://www.justice.gov/epstein/doj-disclosures/data-set-8-files
https://levremembers.substack.com/p/breaking-trump-sends-in-his-fixer
https://drive.google.com/drive/folders/1HFqpFLOJgYLiAgjTe7aqRGiZRRSNCRtf
https://www.bitchute.com/video/YiTe1p478YJg
https://rumble.com/v73h4h2-you-can-unredact-some-of-the-epstein-files-now....html
Makia Freeman is the editor of alternative media / independent news site TheFreedomArticles.com. He is author of the books The Cult of the Chosen Ones, Break Your Chains and The International Satanic Network Exposed, the book series Controversial Truths Revealed (Cancer: The Lies, the Truth and the Solutions and 40 Incredible Real Life Alien Abductee and Contactee Experiences) and lead researcher at ToolsForFreedom.com. Makia is on Rumble, BitChute, Odysee and Brighteon.