They are Doing Everything Imaginable to Cover their Tracks! - Breanna Morello; Watch the Waterways - Dutch Sheets | FOC Show
Published Yesterday

Tonight at 8:30 pm CST, on the Flyover Conservatives show we are tackling the most important things going on RIGHT NOW from a Conservative Christian perspective!



Breanna Morello

WEBSITE: www.breannamorello.com

RUMBLE: https://rumble.com/c/TheBreannaMorelloShow

TWITTER: https://twitter.com/BreannaMorello

SUBSTACK: https://breannamorello.substack.com/



Dutch Sheets Flashpoint January 15, 2024

12:21- 16:22

0-1:18

https://rumble.com/v479k0q-prophetic-word-deep-freeze-water-and-divine-change-dutch-sheets-and-hank-ku.html



