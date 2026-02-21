BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
💀 Billionaire salivates: $billions to be made off Trump's 'Gaza Riviera'
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
1351 followers
100 views • 24 hours ago

💀 Epstein class billionaire salivates talking about billions to be made off Trump’s ‘Gaza Riviera’

(It's all about the money and Israel... FU2).. Cynthia

🗣 “The potential here is tremendous,” Apollo Global Management CEO Marc Rowan said at the inaugural meeting of Trump’s ‘Board of Peace’ this week.

💬 “Let me put it in financial terms: this is not a problem of money or collateral. This is a problem of peace. The coastline alone: $50B of value on a conservative basis. The housing stock: more than $30B as rebuilt. The infrastructure more than $30B. $115B of value. It just needs to be unlocked and financed,” Rowan said.

Rowan, incidentally, is the same guy who helped bail out Trump ‘expert negotiator’ and son-in-law Jared Kushner  (https://t.me/geopolitics_prime/56802)in 2017 after his 666 Fifth Avenue investment flopped.

He’s also a household name in the Epstein files, mentioned in the DoJ library nearly 400 times, meeting with the pedo power broker to discuss business, accounting, taxes and even Rowan’s personal finances.

These people are “the Epstein class,” Max Blumenthal told Judge Napolitano. “Marc Rowan was essentially in business with Jeffrey Epstein through Apollo Global Management and his colleague Leon Black, who was one of the closest confreres of Jeffrey Epstein. Marc Rowan was meeting with Jeffrey Epstein up until 2016, according to the latest tranche of emails.”

💬 “So he’s a senior member of the Epstein class proposing to financialize the coastline of a de facto death camp,” Blumenthal summarized.

Adding, about photos shown online:

US bases outside Iran’s immediate reach packed wing-to-wing with jets, tankers, other aircraft

The latest satellite imagery from the aforementioned MizarVision analyzed by OSINT enthusiasts shows that:

📍 Jordan’s Muwaffaq al-Salti Air Base contains 24 F-15E Strike Eagle Jets, 18 F-35As, an unknown number of F-16s, and 6 EA-18G Growler electronic attack aircraft

📍 The Prince Sultan Air Base in Saudi Arabia has some 20 tankers (14 KC-135Rs – some likely taken from the evacuated Al Udeid base on the Gulf coast, 6 KC-46A Pegasus aircraft), plus 6 E-3 Sentry Airborne Warning and Control System jets, and 3 E-11 Battlefield Airborne Communications Node aircraft.

🚀 Iran’s missiles can reach these and virtually all other CENTCOM assets across the combatant command’s area of responsibility, but the flight time and route would be longer and more treacherous.

The buildup comes despite these and other regional countries’ verbal refusal to allow the US to use their territory as a launchpad for attacks on Iran. If the US attacks anyway and these governments do nothing, it would expose them as de facto vassals.

📌 Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi put it bluntly earlier this month: if the US attacks, Iran will retaliate against American bases in the region.

Adding:

🚨🇺🇸🇮🇷 US BUILD-UP NEAR IRAN: Carriers sailing, tankers moving, bases filling

Washington is quietly moving serious firepower across the Middle East: 

🌏Carrier on the move:  The US Navy’s most advanced aircraft carrier the USS Gerald Ford aircraft carrier steams toward the Middle East, joining a build-up of naval and air forces rivalling that for the 2003 invasion of Iraq.

🌏Bases on Iran’s doorstep are filling up:  Satellite imagery shows large concentrations of US jet fighters and in-flight refuelling tankers at bases in Jordan and Saudi Arabia. Washington is moving assets further inland, even as regional governments deny permission for US attacks from their soil.

🌏Strategic pull-back from Qatar?  KC-135 tankers and other support aircraft appear to be repositioned from the al-Udeid Air Base — within range of Iranian missiles — to more distant sites. Iran has told the UN that any US military aggression will be met with a strong response, and US bases will be considered legitimate targets.


@geopolitics_prime

