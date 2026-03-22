THE IMAGE OF THE BEAST IS BUILT THROUGH MACHINE LEARNING (Rosaine Scruff)

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COVID-19 vaccines are the Mark of the Beast. The number is another thing and the image another one. We must be victorious over ALL THE BEAST`S KINGDOM.
And I saw what looked like a sea of glass glowing with fire and, standing beside the sea, those who had been victorious OVER the beast AND its image AND over the number of its name. They held harps given them by God. Revelation 15:2