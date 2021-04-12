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2021-04-12 Founder's Statement on Vaccine Passports
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10 views • May 01, 2021
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The potential for this technology to be abused and used for authoritarian purposes, as well as broader concerns around privacy, human rights and discrimination, mean that vaccine passports cannot be supported.
Our Founder, Nick Smith, explains from a tech company's point of view, why the technology is a dangerous idea and why it should not be accepted by everyday citizens - especially those who will be vaccinated.
You can download the app from the links below:
https://apps.apple.com/bs/app/when-im-gone-wig/id1510114472
https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.wigapp
The potential for this technology to be abused and used for authoritarian purposes, as well as broader concerns around privacy, human rights and discrimination, mean that vaccine passports cannot be supported.
Our Founder, Nick Smith, explains from a tech company's point of view, why the technology is a dangerous idea and why it should not be accepted by everyday citizens - especially those who will be vaccinated.
You can download the app from the links below:
https://apps.apple.com/bs/app/when-im-gone-wig/id1510114472
https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.wigapp
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