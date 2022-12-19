Yes they turned heater Checked to be sure: yes, owner turned off heater

https://www.bitchute.com/video/gIHD4Hp3rsN9/ Kuuli owner VIVA NORD HOSTEL Ristiku poik Tallinn Estonia ... call or email her and ask her what the fuck she is doing... +372 55 84 590 +372 652 70 72 [email protected] www.vivahotels.ee
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.