Here's the REAL Terrifying Threat of AI, with Col. Drew Miller
Col. Drew Miller, founder of Fortitude Ranch, joins Mike Adams with hard-hitting discussion of collapse, secession, civil war and survival

Excerpt from Health Ranger Report of March 27, 2024

- AI threats and simulation.

- AI's potential to create bio weapons and harm humans.

- Prepping, survival, and AI.


To learn more, visit: https://collapsesurvivor.com/

To learn more, visit: https://fortituderanch.com/

For more updates, visit: http://www.brighteon.com/channel/hrreport

preppingsurvivalaiartificial intelligence

