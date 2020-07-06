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Nessuno è morto a causa del Coronavirus
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558 views • July 06, 2020
Ho caricato questo video su YouTube con questo titolo “Nessuno è morto a causa del Suriva-Noroc” per evitare censure, perché su YouTube c’è la REGOLA che non si può affermare questo, fra le tante REGOLE.
Fonte https://czpz.org/treatment/professionals/12682-2020-05-12-17-15-51
Link video https://youtu.be/QmnapGB4CBY
Inglese https://www.globalresearch.ca/no-one-has-died-coronavirus/5717668
Inglese https://normanpilon.com/2020/07/02/no-one-has-died-from-the-coronavirus-rosemary-frei-and-patrick-corbett-offguardian/
Fonte https://czpz.org/treatment/professionals/12682-2020-05-12-17-15-51
Link video https://youtu.be/QmnapGB4CBY
Inglese https://www.globalresearch.ca/no-one-has-died-coronavirus/5717668
Inglese https://normanpilon.com/2020/07/02/no-one-has-died-from-the-coronavirus-rosemary-frei-and-patrick-corbett-offguardian/
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