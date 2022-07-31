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THE SEQUEL TO THE FALL OF THE CABAL - PART 24: COVID-19: MANDATORY VACCINATIONS? TIME FOR ACTION!
Free4eva Media
Free4eva Media
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361 views • July 31, 2022

What can you do to beat the 1%? Enjoy this proactive episode in which we show you the true effect of mass demonstrations, signed petitions, and setting up groups of warriors who are not afraid to write or call those who do not serve the best interest of the 99%. The outcome of the above mentioned methods of action may surprise you! Furthermore, we show you why Ivermectine and HCQ had to be made illegal. That was the only way to push the mandatory vaccination narrative into effect. How? Why? What’s the connection with the Nuremberg Code and Article 32 of the 4th Geneva Convention? Why is this of vital importance to know? Watch this episode several times, so you know what to say when confronted with mandatory hospitalization, lethal hospital procedures and/or mandatory vaccinations!

Music: Alexander Nakarada, Scott Buckley, MaxkoMusic, Keys of Moon, Savfk
Part 25 will be uploaded as soon as it's ready. If you liked this part, please consider supporting our work: https://www.fallcabal.com/
We make these documentaries without being paid, so please be generous in your donations! This way we can continue giving our work to the world for free, in order to wake up as many people as possible...
Join our FallCabal Telegram Platform for free daily updates: https://t.me/Fall_of_the_Cabal
And don't forget to subscribe to www.fallcabal.com

Keywords
mandatory vaccinationsfalse narrativeivermectinhcqspoiler alertfallcaballethal hospital procedures
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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