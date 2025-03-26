Int 1013 with Stephen T Manning an Author Teacher a religious Scholar

Stephen T Manning is an author, teacher, public speaker and career to his special needs son. Based in Ireland Stephen is the Administrator of the Integrity Ireland Association, and an Officer of The Peoples Tribunal of Ireland. Both bodies were established (in 2012 and 2020 respectively) to challenge endemic corruption, cronyism and criminal cover-ups in agencies of the Irish State, especially within the Irish justice system. In pursuit of this voluntary work, Stephen has gained an intimate insight into the workings of ‘the establishment’.





Prior to this, Stephen taught at a number of schools, colleges and universities in Europe, Asia and the United States, and previously worked as a mountain sports instructor, personal trainer, expedition leader, tour guide, resort manager & international truck driver following NATO military service. He holds qualifications in several fields, most notably in sport, psychology and the study of world religions and maintains an active interest in truth-and-justice-related matters that affect us all. He is the author of a number of books including:





• CRISIS, CULL or COUP? What, How & Who? Facts & Truths to Make You Think!





• Criminality in the Irish Courts & the Absence of the Rule of Law. (Exposé)





• D.I.Y. Justice in Ireland. Prosecuting by Common Informer.





• The Peoples Tribunal of Ireland, Handbook, V.1.





• INDICTMENT – & Petition for a Public Enquiry into State-sponsored Criminality in Ireland.





• The Integrity Ireland S.O.S. Guide (Saving Our State) – a handbook for lay-litigants.





• The Colour of Truth Vol I: Amazing Coincidence or Intelligent Design? (Full colour version ISBN: 978-1-906628-376)





• Psychology, Symbolism & the Sacred; Confronting Religious Dysfunction in a Changing World.





Soon to be published:

• “The Rise of the Sociopath and why YOU should be worried!”

• “Lifting Mary’s Veil: Unknown Secrets of the Feminine Divine.”

• “The Colour of Truth” (Volumes II & III)

• “JUDGE-HUNTING: & Other Fun Ways to Protect Your Rights.”





