T̶h̶e̶ ̶P̶i̶l̶l̶ THE BILL - Lynetta Lorre

You whined about equality

Back when you were just a girl

Put off children in your youth

A woman of the world





But now you're weary of that world

Your needs it can't fulfill

You're wishin' you'd stayed in the house

'Cause now you'll pay the bill





All these years that you've caroused

While you had all your fun

And all your eggs gone down the drain

No daughter and no son





There's a gonna be some changes, Cow,

On Demographics Hill

You've contraceived the future, now

You'll have to pay the bill





You'll never know maternity

You'll never get your man

You're washed up, worn out, secondhand

Maybe your cats will understand





Miniskirts an' tight hotpants

Just a few little fancy frills

There's no makin' up for all those years

Now you've gotta pay the bill





This chicken's done tore up her nest

Her daddy raised her wrong

Now it's too late to rebuild

And this bird can't change her song





The Vote, Combat, egality,

Abortion and the Pill

Now it's loneliness an' misery

Now you've gotta pay the bill





It's gettin' dark, it's lights out soon

With nothin' on your plate

Surrender unconditionally

Before it's too late





Sign up at the eleventh hour

There's room on Calvary's hill

Eternal Father strong to save

Already paid the bill.