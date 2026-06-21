T̶h̶e̶ ̶P̶i̶l̶l̶ THE BILL - Lynetta Lorre

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You whined about equality
Back when you were just a girl
Put off children in your youth
A woman of the world
But now you're weary of that world
Your needs it can't fulfill
You're wishin' you'd stayed in the house
'Cause now you'll pay the bill
All these years that you've caroused
While you had all your fun
And all your eggs gone down the drain
No daughter and no son
There's a gonna be some changes, Cow,
On Demographics Hill
You've contraceived the future, now
You'll have to pay the bill
You'll never know maternity
You'll never get your man
You're washed up, worn out, secondhand
Maybe your cats will understand
Miniskirts an' tight hotpants
Just a few little fancy frills
There's no makin' up for all those years
Now you've gotta pay the bill
This chicken's done tore up her nest
Her daddy raised her wrong
Now it's too late to rebuild
And this bird can't change her song
The Vote, Combat, egality,
Abortion and the Pill
Now it's loneliness an' misery
Now you've gotta pay the bill
It's gettin' dark, it's lights out soon
With nothin' on your plate
Surrender unconditionally
Before it's too late
Sign up at the eleventh hour
There's room on Calvary's hill
Eternal Father strong to save
Already paid the bill.