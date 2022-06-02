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The Resolution in New York: Fire Commissioners Demanded New WTC Investigation
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30 views • June 02, 2022
Our guest Christopher Gioia - firefighter, Fire Chief, Fire Commissioner - led all 5 of his fellow commissioners in a revolt against the official WTC collapse narrative!
He lost three close firefighting friends on 9/11 - then worked the smoldering pile. But he soon realized that he, along with most Americans, was fooled. He’s now on a mission to wake up the fire service across the country.
Christopher is a 30-year member of the Franklin Square & Munson Fire Department, having served as Chief from 2007-2012 and subsequently as Fire Commissioner. He is also a veteran of the Marine Corps as well as an EMT of 25 years.
He traveled with us and several other 9/11 activists to Washington DC on September 11, 2019 to meet with Members of Congress, and brought them the LC911 Grand Jury Petition and the Bobby McIlvane Act for a new investigation of the WTC.
This NY Fire Commissioner spearheaded the effort that led the entire body of Fire Commissioners at Franklin Square Munson Fire Department to vote in favor of support for the LC911 Grand Jury Petition.
The Resolution of the Franklin Square & Munson Fire Department:
Whereas, the attacks of September 11, 2001, are inextricably and forever tied to the Franklin Square and Munson Fire Department;
Whereas, on September 11, 2001, while operating at the World Trade Center in New York City, firefighter Thomas J. Hetzel, badge #290 of Hook and Ladder Company #1, Franklin Square and Munson Fire Department of New York, was killed in performance of his duties, along with 2,976 other emergency responders and civilians;
Whereas, members of the Franklin Square and Munson Fire Department were called upon to assist in the subsequent rescue and recovery operations and cleanup of the World Trade Center site, afflicting many of them with life-threatening illnesses as a result of breathing the deadly toxins present at the site;
Whereas, the Board of Fire Commissioners of the Franklin Square and Munson Fire District recognizes the significant and compelling nature of the petition before the United States Attorney for the Southern District of New York reporting un-prosecuted federal crimes at the World Trade Center on September 11, 2001, and calling upon the United States Attorney to present that petition to a Special Grand Jury pursuant to the United States Constitution and 18 U.S.C. § 3332(A);
Whereas, the overwhelming evidence presented in said petition demonstrates beyond any doubt that pre-planted explosives and/or incendiaries — not just airplanes and the ensuing fires — caused the destruction of the three World Trade Center buildings, killing the vast majority of the victims who perished that day;
Whereas, the victims of 9/11, their families, the people of New York City, and our nation deserve that every crime related to the attacks of September 11, 2001, be investigated to the fullest and that every person who was responsible face justice;
NOW THEREFORE, BE IT RESOLVED that the Board of Fire Commissioners of the Franklin Square and Munson Fire District fully supports a comprehensive federal grand jury investigation and prosecution of every crime related to the attacks of September 11, 2001, as well as any and all efforts by other government entities to investigate and uncover the full truth surrounding the events of that horrible day.
He then set forth a plan to light the world on fire – a call to action to the Fire Chief of every fire department in the country.
His heart is blazing and it is embodied in his website: JusticeFor911Heroes.org
“…after 18 years, I’m still looking for justice for my friends, because I know that there are people out there who need to be held to account. I’m not going to let go. I’m not going to let go. If I spend the rest of my life pursuing this, pursuing justice for my friends, I’m going to do that.” Christopher Gioia
Chris is also a four-decade long chief construction Surveyor. He is a fellow plaintiff in the Grand Jury Petition for a new WTC investigation – submitted by the Lawyer’s Committee for 9/11 Inquiry. Watch the video podcast and get to know him!
For more info see https://RichardGage911.org
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He lost three close firefighting friends on 9/11 - then worked the smoldering pile. But he soon realized that he, along with most Americans, was fooled. He’s now on a mission to wake up the fire service across the country.
Christopher is a 30-year member of the Franklin Square & Munson Fire Department, having served as Chief from 2007-2012 and subsequently as Fire Commissioner. He is also a veteran of the Marine Corps as well as an EMT of 25 years.
He traveled with us and several other 9/11 activists to Washington DC on September 11, 2019 to meet with Members of Congress, and brought them the LC911 Grand Jury Petition and the Bobby McIlvane Act for a new investigation of the WTC.
This NY Fire Commissioner spearheaded the effort that led the entire body of Fire Commissioners at Franklin Square Munson Fire Department to vote in favor of support for the LC911 Grand Jury Petition.
The Resolution of the Franklin Square & Munson Fire Department:
Whereas, the attacks of September 11, 2001, are inextricably and forever tied to the Franklin Square and Munson Fire Department;
Whereas, on September 11, 2001, while operating at the World Trade Center in New York City, firefighter Thomas J. Hetzel, badge #290 of Hook and Ladder Company #1, Franklin Square and Munson Fire Department of New York, was killed in performance of his duties, along with 2,976 other emergency responders and civilians;
Whereas, members of the Franklin Square and Munson Fire Department were called upon to assist in the subsequent rescue and recovery operations and cleanup of the World Trade Center site, afflicting many of them with life-threatening illnesses as a result of breathing the deadly toxins present at the site;
Whereas, the Board of Fire Commissioners of the Franklin Square and Munson Fire District recognizes the significant and compelling nature of the petition before the United States Attorney for the Southern District of New York reporting un-prosecuted federal crimes at the World Trade Center on September 11, 2001, and calling upon the United States Attorney to present that petition to a Special Grand Jury pursuant to the United States Constitution and 18 U.S.C. § 3332(A);
Whereas, the overwhelming evidence presented in said petition demonstrates beyond any doubt that pre-planted explosives and/or incendiaries — not just airplanes and the ensuing fires — caused the destruction of the three World Trade Center buildings, killing the vast majority of the victims who perished that day;
Whereas, the victims of 9/11, their families, the people of New York City, and our nation deserve that every crime related to the attacks of September 11, 2001, be investigated to the fullest and that every person who was responsible face justice;
NOW THEREFORE, BE IT RESOLVED that the Board of Fire Commissioners of the Franklin Square and Munson Fire District fully supports a comprehensive federal grand jury investigation and prosecution of every crime related to the attacks of September 11, 2001, as well as any and all efforts by other government entities to investigate and uncover the full truth surrounding the events of that horrible day.
He then set forth a plan to light the world on fire – a call to action to the Fire Chief of every fire department in the country.
His heart is blazing and it is embodied in his website: JusticeFor911Heroes.org
“…after 18 years, I’m still looking for justice for my friends, because I know that there are people out there who need to be held to account. I’m not going to let go. I’m not going to let go. If I spend the rest of my life pursuing this, pursuing justice for my friends, I’m going to do that.” Christopher Gioia
Chris is also a four-decade long chief construction Surveyor. He is a fellow plaintiff in the Grand Jury Petition for a new WTC investigation – submitted by the Lawyer’s Committee for 9/11 Inquiry. Watch the video podcast and get to know him!
For more info see https://RichardGage911.org
Content Managed by ContentSafe.co
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