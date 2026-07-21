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2010 Governments and Media roles in War Propaganda - John Pilger Iraq Documentary
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Governments and Media roles in War Propaganda | THE WAR YOU DON'T SEE | John Pilger Documentary
A powerful and timely investigation into the media's role in war, tracing the history of embedded and independent reporting from the carnage of World War One to the destruction of Hiroshima, and from the invasion of Vietnam to the current war in Afghanistan and disaster in Iraq.
As weapons and propaganda become even more sophisticated, the nature of war is developing into an electronic battlefield in which journalists play a key role, and civilians are the victims. But who is the real enemy?
Written, Produced and Directed by John Pilger with Alan Lowery