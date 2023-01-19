John Kerry EXPOSES World Economic Forum elites’ TRUE feelings

Glenn Beck





January 19, 2023





Jan 18, 2023

Ah, another moment when world elites reveal EXACTLY how they truly feel about us peasants surviving below them. This moment came from John Kerry, who praised a ‘select’ group of elites at the World Economic Forum for gathering in Davos to discuss how they can ‘save the planet.’ Pat and Stu, filling in for Glenn, discuss the moment, plus the awkward photo-op Greta Thunberg had with police during her recent ‘arrest’ at an eco-protest in Germany…





► Click HERE to subscribe to Glenn Beck on YouTube: https://bit.ly/2UVLqhL

► Click HERE to subscribe to BlazeTV: get.blazetv.com/glenn

► Click HERE to subscribe to BlazeTV YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCKgJ...

► Click HERE to sign up to Glenn's newsletter: https://www.glennbeck.com/st/Morning_...





Connect with Glenn on Social Media:

http://twitter.com/glennbeck

http://instagram.com/glennbeck

http://facebook.com/glennbeck





Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=kE9K5oj7ou0