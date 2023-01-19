Create New Account
John Kerry EXPOSES World Economic Forum elites’ TRUE feelings
Ah, another moment when world elites reveal EXACTLY how they truly feel about us peasants surviving below them. This moment came from John Kerry, who praised a ‘select’ group of elites at the World Economic Forum for gathering in Davos to discuss how they can ‘save the planet.’ Pat and Stu, filling in for Glenn, discuss the moment, plus the awkward photo-op Greta Thunberg had with police during her recent ‘arrest’ at an eco-protest in Germany…


