John Kerry EXPOSES World Economic Forum elites’ TRUE feelings

Glenn Beck
January 19, 2023
Jan 18, 2023
Ah, another moment when world elites reveal EXACTLY how they truly feel about us peasants surviving below them. This moment came from John Kerry, who praised a ‘select’ group of elites at the World Economic Forum for gathering in Davos to discuss how they can ‘save the planet.’ Pat and Stu, filling in for Glenn, discuss the moment, plus the awkward photo-op Greta Thunberg had with police during her recent ‘arrest’ at an eco-protest in Germany…
► Click HERE to subscribe to Glenn Beck on YouTube: https://bit.ly/2UVLqhL
► Click HERE to subscribe to BlazeTV: get.blazetv.com/glenn
► Click HERE to subscribe to BlazeTV YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCKgJ...
► Click HERE to sign up to Glenn's newsletter: https://www.glennbeck.com/st/Morning_...
Connect with Glenn on Social Media:
http://twitter.com/glennbeck
http://instagram.com/glennbeck
http://facebook.com/glennbeck
Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=kE9K5oj7ou0
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.