GUY ANDERSON - TARTARIA & BEYOND - biggest secret ever kept from humanity
TowardsTheLight
TowardsTheLight
298 followers
51 views • 22 hours ago

This edition, I take my first deep dive into what my guest maintains is the biggest secret ever kept from humanity - the almost total erasure from the official history books of the once-mighty Tartarian empire and its influence on the world.


Drawing on content from his two books, ‘Tesla & The Cabbage Patch Kids: Exploring the lost Empire of Tartaria and the Reset of 1776’: 2 (Tartaria & the Reset of 1776)/ ‘Rise of the Clones: The Cabbage Patch Babies,’ British researcher Guy Anderson joins me for a far-reaching chat encompassing:


Freemasonry; Dan Brown’s role as a probable gatekeeper; Tartaria; suppressed technologies including those of Nikola Tesla; mud floods’ World’s Fairs; orphan trains; ‘Cabbage Patch” babies; the proliferation of Victorian Era “lunatic asylums’; the Georgia Guidestones; systematic population reduction; family bloodlines; Revelation of the Method; the “elite’ belief in karmic retribution, and more.


Guy’s website is here:


https://thetartarianempire.co.uk/


His books can be found here:


https://www.amazon.co.uk/stores/Guy-Anderson/author/B0DJBRW42W?ref=sr_ntt_srch_lnk_4&qid=1763026792&sr=8-4&isDramIntegrated=true&shoppingPortalEnabled=true#


Source:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ztumyrK7Au0

agenda 2030digital currencydigital id
