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Working in a “profession” made up of people who commit rape, extortion and fraud, many psychiatrists have received prison sentences and civil fines.
The Truth About Psychiatry
The Truth About Psychiatry
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178 views • January 09, 2021
Minimally, ten percent of psychiatrists sexually assault their patients, with one out of every twenty victims a minor.
FACT:
Over a three-year period, there have been more than 60 warnings against psychiatric drugs, exposing the drugs as causing birth defects, hallucinations, psychosis, hostility, aggression, withdrawal effects, liver damage, heart attacks, strokes, homicidal tendencies, suicide and death.
https://www.cchr.org/documentaries/psychiatry-an-industry-of-death/

For decades, psychiatrists and psychologists have claimed a monopoly over the field of mental health. Governments and private health insurance companies have provided them with billions of dollars every year to treat “mental illness,” only to face industry demands for even more funds to improve the supposed, ever-worsening state of mental health. No other industry can afford to fail consistently and expect to get more funding.

A significant portion of these appropriations and insurance reimbursements has been lost due to financial fraud within the mental health industry, an international problem estimated to cost more than a hundred billion dollars every year.

The United States loses approximately $100 billion (€81.5 billion) to health care fraud each year. Up to $20 billion (€15.7 billion) of this is due to fraudulent practices in the mental health industry.
One of the largest health care fraud suits in US history was in mental health, yet it is the smallest sector within health care.
A study of US Medicaid and Medicare insurance fraud, especially in New York, over a twenty-year period, showed psychiatry to have the worst track record of all medical disciplines.
Germany reports roughly $1 billion (€807 million) is defrauded each year.
In Australia, health care fraud and patient over-servicing has cost taxpayers up to $330 million (€226 million) a year.
In Ontario, Canada, psychotherapist Michael Bogart was sentenced to 18 months in jail for defrauding the government of almost $1 million (€815,993), the largest medical fraud case in the history of the province.
Mark Schiller, president of the American Association of Physicians and Surgeons, admitted: “I have frequently seen psychiatrists diagnose patients with a range of psychiatric diagnoses that aren’t justified, to obtain [insurance] reimbursements.”

However, psychiatrist and psychologist membership bodies do not police this criminality. Rather, as former president of the American Psychiatric Association (APA), Paul Fink, arrogantly admitted: “It is the task of the APA to protect the earning power of psychiatrists.”

The mental health monopoly has practically zero accountability and zero liability for its failures. This has allowed psychiatrists and psychologists to commit far more than just financial fraud. The roster of crimes committed by these “professionals” ranges from fraud, drug offenses, rape and sexual abuse to child molestation, assault, manslaughter and murder.
https://www.cchr.org/cchr-reports/massive-fraud/introduction.html

This information is presented as a public service to law enforcement agencies, health care fraud investigators, international police agencies, medical and psychological licensing boards and the general public with the purpose of bringing to an end criminal psychiatric abuse in the mental health system.
Keywords
psychiatrybrainmindcontrolmedicinediseasemedicalmedicationdoctorhelpdisorderillnesssickdrugmentalpsychologypsychologicalsicknesspsychiatricpsychiatristpsychotropicelectroshockectpsychologistmongering
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