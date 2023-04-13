20,000 COWS DIE IN EXPLOSION! - Another Factory Blows Up! - They're TARGETING The Food Supply!

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Josh Sigurdson reports on the news of a dairy farm going up in flames, taking nearly 20,000 cows' lives with it. This is yet ANOTHER example of numerous which effects the supply chain dramatically.

The supply chain is already crumbling which is convenient for the Great Reset agenda. On top of the crumbling supply chain, we see the controlled destruction of the energy grid. Climate policies are exacerbating these dangerous issues. Factory fires seem to be happening throughout the world simultaneously as the globalists bring in a tyrannical green agenda with 15 Minute Cities and the replacement of meat with bugs.

They want people to starve so they beg the government for solutions.





In this video, we break down this latest news and what it means.





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