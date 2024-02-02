Refusenik Paul & Darren Nesbitt on OPEN LINE with Rick Munn & Natalie Cheale - 01 February 2024

On today's show, Refusenik Paul discusses a story involving police officers mocking body-worn video of a semi-naked woman, as reported by BBC News: https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/uk-67958136
GUEST 1 OVERVIEW: Paul is a London bus driver, social commentator, and part of the freedom movement.
GUEST 2 OVERVIEW: Darren Nesbitt founded The Light Newspaper in 2020 to speak out against the lies being told by the government and legacy media. Darren is one of the most prominent figures in the so-called UK freedom movement and is responsible for the worldwide famous protest song 'We are the 99%'.
