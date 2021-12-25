The Vaccines are Killing People - Dr. Bhakdi Explains the Clear and Alarming Evidence

Dr. Bhadki is retired Head of the Institute of Medical Microbiology and Hygiene, Johanes Gutenberg University of Mainz, Germany.

Dr. Bhakdi gives forensic evidence that the vaccines are killing people. Including horrific autopsy results ( from Pathologist Prof Arne ) are caused by the injection for SARS-CoV2/COVID19 as found by autopsy at the families' insistance showed the spike protein from the injection had caused an immune reaction in their organs such as their heart, lungs etc causing their deaths. Proving beyond doubt they were injection/vaccine caused these deaths, four had only one injection and it took weeks or months for the immune reaction to cause the persons death. None of these deaths had been reported as related to the injection/vaccine/clinical trials. This is a significant finding in December 2021 and means all deaths should be autopsied to check are their organs being damaged following injection/vaccination and causing death, as was found in this study in Germany of people dying in their 20s to 90s.

Tuberculosis and other diseases are on the rise due to it being already latent in peoples' bodies, and the vaccine is releasing it as well as cancer and other latent diseases.