Level 2 vs Level 5 pandemic, Obesity Rates Set to Reach 50%, Leptin Signals to Your Brain w/Dr Oben

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Dr. Julius Oben PhD, joins the program to discuss his original work identifying Leptin signals to the brain and his involvement with the official Cameroon committee for Covid. I ask him why the world is implementing level 5 procedures for a pandemic that, which at the very most, is only a level 2 (using their more than likely bloated #s) according to official health authority guidelines (see Swiss study link below). We also discuss the massive rise in obesity and how it has increased during the lockdowns along with stress, suicides, and other illnesses (a direct result of over reaction to the virus). How does obesity directly map to a sick society and how high does the rate have to go before we get serious about it? See more information on my website at http://SarahWestall.com
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See Swiss Research Report: https://sarahwestall.com/swiss-policy...
Here is an excerpt:
"Due to its rather low lethality, Covid-19 falls at most into level 2 of the five-level pandemic plan developed by US health authorities. For this level, only the “voluntary isolation of sick people” is to be applied, while further measures such as face masks, school closings, distance rules, contact tracing, vaccinations and lockdowns of entire societies are not recommended....
Regarding contact tracing, a WHO study on influenza pandemics from 2019 also came to the conclusion that from a medical point of view this is “under no circumstances recommended”, since it is not expedient for easily communicable and generally mild respiratory diseases."
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