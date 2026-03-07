The truth about God’s Sabbath versus the greatest deception in Christian history

FAIR USE NOTICE: This video may contain copyrighted material. Such material is made available for educational purposes only. This constitutes a 'fair use' of any such copyrighted material as provided for in Title 17 U.S.C. section 107 of the US Copyright Law.





A wonderful documentary on the biblical truth about God’s holy 7th day Sabbath and the greatest deception in Christian history with the transference of God’s holy 7th day Sabbath to SUNday, which will be, when it will be enforced by law, the Vatican beast’s mark, hence, the mark of the beast.





The Vatican beast, the first beast of Revelation 13, says the following about its mark:





“Sunday is our MARK of authority […] The church is above the Bible, and this TRANSFERENCE of Sabbath observance is proof of that fact”. — Catholic Record of London, Ontario. Sept. 1, 1923.





Thus, when SUNday rest and worship will be enforced by law, when that fateful day comes, and it will, where will your allegiance and obedience be: the Vatican’s pope and his weekly SUNday rest and worship OR the Almighty Christian God of the universe and His law of love including His 7th day Sabbath commandment which was made for man according to Christ in Mark 2:27.





Please remember Acts 5:29, We ought to obey God rather than men.





The Vatican, which is also home to antichrist, will be using these natural calamities, under the umbrella of climate change, to enforce its mark or its papal sabbath of SUNday worldwide, which will spur God to pour out His plagues on those who will have taken the mark of the Vatican beast.





If you accept with your mind which is IN your forehead the Vatican beast's mark of SUNday WORSHIP, which goes contrary to the biblical 7th day Sabbath commandment of God, which Christ says, is made for man (Mark 2:27), you will be able to buy and sell according to Revelation 13:17 but for how long before the plagues of God fall on those who will have accepted the Vatican beast's mark (Revelation 16, King James Bible).





Do NOT ever accept this mark from the Vatican UNDER ANY CIRCUMSTANCE. This false papal ‘sabbath’ of SUNday goes contrary to the biblical and commanded 7th day Sabbath of the Lord thy God, which identifies God as the Creator.





Now is the time to turn to Christ for the salvation of your souls. Turn to Christ and put your complete faith in Him, flee worldliness and keep His holy ten commandments through the Holy Spirit, which represents His divine love and character (Exodus 20; John 14:15; 1 John 5:3; Revelation 14:12), and He will deliver you. Only Christ Jesus (Yeshua) is the Answer!





