Tyrants On The March: Vaccine Passports Are Here?

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From the Department of Veteran Affairs to California and New York state workers to beyond, vaccine passports are creeping into US society. It is an apartheid system where only those who choose to take a particular medical treatment are afforded Constitutional rights and protections. The excuse of virus variants is what is being given for this, but nationwide there is no real uptick in Covid deaths. This is about politics and control, not medicine.