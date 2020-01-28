Pat Cippolone's 7 Min Closing Impeachment Argument Shows Clear Hypocrisy of Democrats In Their Own Words

The Republican close took a little over 7 minutes, unlike Adam Schiff's long-winded blustering - 11 hours vs. 24 hours of Democrats. The video clips of Democrats (including House managers and the Senate Minority leader) arguments in the Clinton impeachment show their clear hypocrisy in this trial. There is nothing Constitutional about this process Cippolone notes. It's about a policy difference, not the Constitution which lowers the bar for ALL future impeachments for ALL future Presidents.Dems will claim there was a difference in the Clinton impeachment. Yeah, Clinton had 11 criminal indictments and was later disbarred in Louisiana and paid Paula Jones $850,000 in an out of court settlement related to the charges. Pres. Trump has no indictable charges and non-Constitutional charges and was impeached without due process by the House. Entertaining and brief. Take a look.Subscribe to this channel for more updates.