Ascension and our exciting and beautiful New Earth with Judy Cali (Famous Psychic)

Judy Cali is one of America's best psychics. In this video, she gives messages from the other side on our beautiful bright future, and how we are ascending into the higher dimensions, with Ted Mahr of Out of this World Radio see: www.outofthisworld1150.com
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.