AxeTruth Alan T. Williams, Passed 5/6/2023

We lost a dear friend whom we loved like family and in return also loved us just as much ...Alan Williams, whom we all knew as "AxeTruth", Axe, or Axel, passed away on Saturday, May 6th, 2023.





Since we are unable to acesss YouTube or Facebook to post updates, we must post this as a streaming video instead to notify fellow Chopper Family of his passing.





AxeTruth - Obituary and Services





Services will be held on Saturday, May 13, 2023 at 1:00 p.m. at The John Stinson Woodward Memorial Chapel, 602 Howard St., Spartanburg, SC.





https://www.articobits.com/obituaries/jw-woodward-fh/alan-t-williams-obituary





If you would like to leave a message on his obituary, we ask for you to please be respectful to his family and keep politics

to yourselves as we would like to pay respects through his memory and also give our sincere condolences and our thanks to his family for raising him up to become such a beautiful, pure, and impactful soul that reached so many of us to share so much laughter, joy, and happy memories while he was with us on this earth. Thank you Choppers...





I thank my God in all my remembrance of you, always in every prayer of mine for you all making my prayer with joy, because of your partnership in the gospel from the first day until now. And I am sure of this, that he who began a good work in you will bring it to completion at the day of Jesus Christ. - Philippians 1:3-6 ESV





Blessed are those who mourn, for they shall be comforted. - Matthew 5:4 ESV





He will wipe away every tear from their eyes, and death shall be no more, neither shall there be mourning, nor crying, nor pain anymore, for the former things have passed away. - Revelation 21:4 ESV









What then? Only that in every way, whether in pretense or in truth, Christ is proclaimed, and in that I rejoice. Yes, and I will rejoice, for I know that through your prayers and the help of the Spirit of Jesus Christ this will turn out for my deliverance, as it is my eager expectation and hope that I will not be at all ashamed, but that with full courage now as always Christ will be honored in my body, whether by life or by death. For to me to live is Christ, and to die is gain. - Philippians 1:18-21 ESV





https://AxeTruth.com