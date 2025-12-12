Blue Team CELEBRATES as Kilmar Abrego Garcia Ordered released by Activist Judge. American Destruction!

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
An activist Obama appointee judge ordered the release of Kilmar Abrigo Garcia, and the blue team on X went wild. The only thing that they are standing for is in opposition to anything that Donald Trump desires, regardless whether that means re-releasing a dangerous MS 13 gang banger back into the public, and spending millions of taxpayer dollars to do so.
#ms-13 #resist #blueteam #corruption
