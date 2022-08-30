Live Update Luz de Maria Releases Booklet To Assist End Time Preparation

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Mother & Refuge of the End Times
Aug 28, 2022 Seer Luz de Maria has released with her August 15 message from St Michael, a guide to assist the faithful with spiritual and physical preparation for end time scenarios that are playing out.
You can find this booklet here: https://www.revelacionesmarianas.com/english.htm
Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=WiXMS7vgJ8M