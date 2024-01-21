Is Israel stealing body parts from Gaza casualties? Grayzone Reports

Is Israel stealing body parts from Gaza casualties?





The Grayzone visits a cemetery in the besieged Gaza Strip city of Rafah and documents the burial of Palestinians in a mass grave whose corpses had been stolen by the Israeli military. Gaza's Ministry of Health has accused Israel of harvesting body parts from these corpses. If true, this crime would fit within a well-documented pattern.









Real Reason for the Palestine Genocide. According to dr Meno. Another Vid Deleted on YT

https://www.bitchute.com/video/xn7K5YXk02FZ/





PALESTINE GENOCIDE, IT’S ALL ABOUT THE LEVANT OIL RESERVES IN GAZA

https://www.bitchute.com/video/ZlE7q5fCFbAz/









Israel’s Organ Trafficking Atrocities in Costa Rica, and World. RT Sucks Up to Zionism

https://www.bitchute.com/video/ffRyxy6NYgNE/









Israel Army in Ukraine, Zionist Bankster Harvesting Organs from Murdered Ukrainians and Russians

https://www.bitchute.com/video/A1ehSmk00fV4/

















RT News - October 08 2021 (12:00 MSK) https://www.rt.com/shows/news/536881-rtnews-october-08-12msk/

Costa Rica Kidney-Trafficking Ring Busted written by Admin 2013/10/12 https://www.costaricantimes.com/costa-rica-kidney-trafficking-ring-busted/21452

Mora “Tip Of The Iceberg” In Organ Trafficking Network https://qcostarica.com/mora-tip-of-the-iceberg-in-organ-trafficking-network/

Costa Rica prosecutors charge 5 members of alleged organ trafficking ring https://ticotimes.net/2016/02/09/prosecutors-charge-5-in-costa-rica-organ-trafficking-ring

https://www.costaricantimes.com/tag/organ-trafficking-in-costa-rica





vidro source,

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=DDYdoB9wj5E&t=5s