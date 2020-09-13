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Amy Winehouse Channeled by Karl Mollison short
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35 views • September 13, 2020
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From https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Amy_Winehouse
Amy Winehouse 14 September 1983 – 23 July 201) was
an English singer and songwriter. She was known for
her deep, expressive contralto vocals and her
eclectic mix of musical genres, including soul,
rhythm and blues and jazz.
Winehouse's debut album, Frank, was a critical
success in the UK and was nominated for the Mercury
Prize. Her follow-up album, Back to Black (2006),
led to five 2008 Grammy Awards, tying the then
record for the most wins by a female artist in a
single night, and made her the first British woman
to win five Grammys, including three of the General
Field "Big Four" Grammy Awards: Best New Artist,
Record of the Year and Song of the Year.
She also won the 2007 Brit Award for Best British
Female Artist, having been nominated for Best
British Album, with Back to Black.
Back to Black went to number one on the UK Albums
Chart for two weeks in January 2007, dropping then
climbing back for several weeks in February.
In the US, it entered at number seven on the
Billboard 200. It was the best-selling album in
the UK of 2007, selling 1.85 million copies over
the course of the year.
Winehouse was plagued by drug and alcohol addiction.
Winehouse's last public appearance took place at
Camden's Roundhouse, London on 20 July 2011, when
she made a surprise appearance on stage to support
her goddaughter, Dionne Bromfield.
Winehouse died on 23 July 2011.
Back to Black also topped the Billboard Digital
Albums chart on the same week and was the second
best-seller on iTunes. "Rehab" re-entered and
topped the Billboard Hot Digital Songs chart as
well, selling up to 38,000 more digital downloads.
As of August 2011, Back to Black was the best-selling
album in the UK in the twenty-first century.
Winehouse's last recording was a duet with American
singer Tony Bennett for his latest album, Duets II,
released on 20 September 2011. Her father, Mitch
Winehouse, launched the Amy Winehouse Foundation
with the goal of raising awareness and support for
organisations that help vulnerable, young adults
with problems such as addiction.
Proceeds from "Body and Soul" benefit the Amy
Winehouse Foundation. The song received the Grammy
for Best Pop Duo/Group Performance at the 54th
Grammy Awards on 12 February 2012. Winehouse's
father picked up the award at the awards ceremony
with his wife Janis, saying, "We shouldn't be here.
Our darling daughter should be here. These are the
cards that we're dealt."
She died of alcohol poisoning on 23 July 2011 at
the age of 27. After her death, her album Back to
Black became, for a time, the UK's best-selling
album of the 21st century. It is also listed
as one of the best-selling albums in UK chart
history.
The 27 Club? Is music a liability?
From https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Amy_Winehouse
Amy Winehouse 14 September 1983 – 23 July 201) was
an English singer and songwriter. She was known for
her deep, expressive contralto vocals and her
eclectic mix of musical genres, including soul,
rhythm and blues and jazz.
Winehouse's debut album, Frank, was a critical
success in the UK and was nominated for the Mercury
Prize. Her follow-up album, Back to Black (2006),
led to five 2008 Grammy Awards, tying the then
record for the most wins by a female artist in a
single night, and made her the first British woman
to win five Grammys, including three of the General
Field "Big Four" Grammy Awards: Best New Artist,
Record of the Year and Song of the Year.
She also won the 2007 Brit Award for Best British
Female Artist, having been nominated for Best
British Album, with Back to Black.
Back to Black went to number one on the UK Albums
Chart for two weeks in January 2007, dropping then
climbing back for several weeks in February.
In the US, it entered at number seven on the
Billboard 200. It was the best-selling album in
the UK of 2007, selling 1.85 million copies over
the course of the year.
Winehouse was plagued by drug and alcohol addiction.
Winehouse's last public appearance took place at
Camden's Roundhouse, London on 20 July 2011, when
she made a surprise appearance on stage to support
her goddaughter, Dionne Bromfield.
Winehouse died on 23 July 2011.
Back to Black also topped the Billboard Digital
Albums chart on the same week and was the second
best-seller on iTunes. "Rehab" re-entered and
topped the Billboard Hot Digital Songs chart as
well, selling up to 38,000 more digital downloads.
As of August 2011, Back to Black was the best-selling
album in the UK in the twenty-first century.
Winehouse's last recording was a duet with American
singer Tony Bennett for his latest album, Duets II,
released on 20 September 2011. Her father, Mitch
Winehouse, launched the Amy Winehouse Foundation
with the goal of raising awareness and support for
organisations that help vulnerable, young adults
with problems such as addiction.
Proceeds from "Body and Soul" benefit the Amy
Winehouse Foundation. The song received the Grammy
for Best Pop Duo/Group Performance at the 54th
Grammy Awards on 12 February 2012. Winehouse's
father picked up the award at the awards ceremony
with his wife Janis, saying, "We shouldn't be here.
Our darling daughter should be here. These are the
cards that we're dealt."
She died of alcohol poisoning on 23 July 2011 at
the age of 27. After her death, her album Back to
Black became, for a time, the UK's best-selling
album of the 21st century. It is also listed
as one of the best-selling albums in UK chart
history.
The 27 Club? Is music a liability?
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