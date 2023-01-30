The big game: Elon Musk and Twitter – A commentary by Ernst Wolff | www.kla.tv/24925

Elon Musk‘s takeover of
Twitter is stirring things up around the world. The mainstream media are
lambasting him. Millions of Musk fans, on the other hand, celebrate their hero.
But few have any idea what really lies behind the Twitter takeover....
👉 https://kla.tv/24925
▬▬▬▬ About this channel ▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬
Kla.TV – The other news ... free - independent - uncensored ...↪ what mainstream media SHOULD be reporting ...↪ little heard from the people, for the people ...↪ daily news on https://www.kla.tv/ and soon available here on Odysee. Stay tuned, it’s worth it! To receive weekly news via e-mail click here: https://www.kla.tv/abo-en
▬▬▬▬ PLEASE NOTE ▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬
As long as we
don't report according to the ideology and interests of the corporate media, we
are constantly at risk, that pretexts will be found to shut down or harm Kla.TV
-
Join our internet-independent network today: https://www.kla.tv/vernetzung&lang=en
▬▬▬▬ SOURCES / LINKS ▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬
https://apolut.net/das-grosse-spiel-elon-musk-und-twitter-von-ernst-wolff/
www.youtube.com/watch?v=V6DXBJIBjR0
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.