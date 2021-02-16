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Mr TruthBomb: The Deep State War Part 4 - 'Satanic Panic' ft. Gunderson/Decamp/Taylor [15.02.2021]
Kim Osbøl - Copenhagen Denmark
Kim Osbøl - Copenhagen Denmark
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141 views • February 16, 2021
Mr TruthBomb: The Deep State War Part 4 - 'Satanic Panic' ft. Gunderson/Decamp/Taylor [15.02.2021]

In this video we will take a look at SRA or Satanic Ritual Abuse and how the deep state and its media apparatus have used terms like ’Satanic Panic’ to cover up legitimate cases of occult ritual abuse.
We will take a look at one of the more intriguing cases the reveal a much wider picture of how the deep state as operated in the Finders cult case and much more.

#SAVETHECHILDREN

Fair Use Notice: This video contains some copyrighted material whose use has not been authorised by the copyright owners. I believe that this not-for-profit, educational, and/or criticism or commentary use on the Web constitutes a fair use of the copyrighted material (as provided for in section 107 of the US Copyright Law. If you wish to use this copyrighted material for purposes that go beyond fair use, you must obtain permission from the copyright owner. Fair Use notwithstanding I will immediately comply with any copyright owner who wants their material removed or modified, wants us to link to their web site, or wants me to add their photo.

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Use the information found in these videos as a starting point for conducting your own research and conduct your own due diligence before making any significant decisions be it investment or otherwise.

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freedomsatanismdeepstatefascism
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy