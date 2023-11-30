Create New Account
Nothing Seems To Stop Them┃RF Launched A Full-Scale Offensive On KUPYANSK Amid Success In AVDIIVKA
The Prisoner
Published 14 hours ago

This morning, the Kyiv authorities received very disturbing news from the Kharkiv region. While the Ukrainian High Military Command was thinking about how to save Avdiivka from imminent surrender, Russian troops launched a large-scale offensive on Kupyansk. So a few minutes ago, Russian military telegram channels began to spread the news with a note marked 'urgent'. It is reported that the Russian army has launched a large-scale offensive on Kupyansk from two directions at once. Later, this information was also confirmed by Ukrainian telegram channels................

Mirrored - ​BORZZIKMAN

offensiverussian armykupyansk

