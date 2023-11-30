This morning, the Kyiv authorities received very disturbing news from the Kharkiv region. While the Ukrainian High Military Command was thinking about how to save Avdiivka from imminent surrender, Russian troops launched a large-scale offensive on Kupyansk. So a few minutes ago, Russian military telegram channels began to spread the news with a note marked 'urgent'. It is reported that the Russian army has launched a large-scale offensive on Kupyansk from two directions at once. Later, this information was also confirmed by Ukrainian telegram channels................
