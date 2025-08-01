Morning Manna - August 1, 2025 - Daniel 6:10-17 - Into the Lion's Den

In today’s Morning Manna, we explore Daniel 6:10–17, where Daniel’s unwavering faith led him straight into a den of lions. Despite the threat of death, Daniel continued his disciplined prayer life, demonstrating bold obedience in the face of corrupt political schemes. We also examine the inner conflict of King Darius, who reluctantly gave the order but hoped for divine intervention. This passage challenges us to remain faithful, trusting that God is still sovereign over unjust situations even when the consequences are severe. Teachers: Rick Wiles and Doc Burkhart You can partner with us by visiting FaithandValues.com, calling 1-800-576-2116, or by mail at PO Box 399 Vero Beach, FL 32961. Get high-quality emergency preparedness food today from American Reserves! AmericanReserves.com It’s the Final Day! The day Jesus Christ bursts into our dimension of time, space, and matter. Now available in eBook and audio formats! Order Final Day from Amazon today! Amazon.com/Final-Day Apple users, you can download the audio version on Apple Books! books.apple.com/final-day Purchase the 4-part DVD set or start streaming Sacrificing Liberty today. Sacrificingliberty.com The Fauci Elf is a hilarious gift guaranteed to make your friends laugh! Order yours today! Trunews/faucielf