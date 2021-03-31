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It's NOT what you THINK! Jeffrey Epstein, Ghislaine Maxwell, so many more… Government Not Delivering JUSTICE, Part of a Larger Containment Operation PROTECTING the ELITE. - WeAreChange
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20 views • March 31, 2021
It's NOT what you THINK!
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=1Lj20WlSyu8
This is a mirrored video from WeAreChange on YouTube. Further info down below.
My name is Cynthia and I've started this channel to provide access to other's information and to spread their messages so the truth may get out to more people. These are usually videos that I feel are important messages that I'm also interested in knowing about or just want to share. You are encouraged to do your own research, review the evidence, go to the original sources, and come to your own conclusions.
I also have another channel here on Brighteon. It's called, "Truth Cat Radio Videos", where I have started a channel solely to promote Steven D Kelley at TruthCatRadio.com. Please visit there also.
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In this video, we give you a Ghislaine Maxwell update and break down how governments are not delivering justice in her court case and how it may be part of a larger containment operation.
Visit our MAIN SITE for more breaking news http://NEWS4achange.com
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FAIR USE NOTICE This video may contain copyrighted material; the use of which has not been specifically authorized by the copyright owner. We are making such material available for the purposes of criticism, comment, review and news reporting which constitute the fair use of any such copyrighted material as provided for in section 107 of the US Copyright Law. Notwithstanding the provisions of sections 106 and 106A, the fair use of a copyrighted work for purposes such as criticism, comment, review and news reporting is not an infringement of copyright.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=1Lj20WlSyu8
This is a mirrored video from WeAreChange on YouTube. Further info down below.
My name is Cynthia and I've started this channel to provide access to other's information and to spread their messages so the truth may get out to more people. These are usually videos that I feel are important messages that I'm also interested in knowing about or just want to share. You are encouraged to do your own research, review the evidence, go to the original sources, and come to your own conclusions.
I also have another channel here on Brighteon. It's called, "Truth Cat Radio Videos", where I have started a channel solely to promote Steven D Kelley at TruthCatRadio.com. Please visit there also.
Email signup - https://mailchi.mp/wearechange.org/newsletter Raw unfiltered videos - http://lukeuncensored.com/
In this video, we give you a Ghislaine Maxwell update and break down how governments are not delivering justice in her court case and how it may be part of a larger containment operation.
Visit our MAIN SITE for more breaking news http://NEWS4achange.com
🥼MERC: thebestpoliticalshirts.com
🌟SubscribeStar: https://www.subscribestar.com/wearech...
👱🏼TELEGRAM: https://t.me/News4AChange
🤯FACEBOOK: https://facebook.com/WeAreChangee
🐤TWITTER: https://twitter.com/Lukewearechange
👱♂️INSTAGRAM: http://instagram.com/lukewearechange
💩STEEMIT: https://steemit.com/@lukewearechange
🧠MINDS: https://www.minds.com/wearechange
Download and use the Brave Browser and support us - https://brave.com/wea800
OH YEAH since we are not corporate or government owned help us out http://wearechange.org/donate
FAIR USE NOTICE This video may contain copyrighted material; the use of which has not been specifically authorized by the copyright owner. We are making such material available for the purposes of criticism, comment, review and news reporting which constitute the fair use of any such copyrighted material as provided for in section 107 of the US Copyright Law. Notwithstanding the provisions of sections 106 and 106A, the fair use of a copyrighted work for purposes such as criticism, comment, review and news reporting is not an infringement of copyright.
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