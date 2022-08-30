American Horror Story - Season 10 - Part 14: Piano Stargates in Media

In this installment, we feature scenes from episodes of the 10th season of American Horror Story. If you haven't seen it yet, heads up - there will be spoilers - and, we're not censoring the dialog or the visuals. Crude language will be heard and the closed-captioning will appear onscreen, and there will be some bloody gore and disturbing themes. So, again, heads up.





In the piano-featuring clips, no stargates are shown being opened explicitly, yet some very familiar stargate symbolism appears with the piano.





Here's a link to the "stub" on our YouTube channel where you are invited to leave your comments:

https://youtu.be/IYDNeAydnU8





Find series playlist here:

https://theopenscroll.com/contentPlaylists.htm#pianoCode





Learn about Janus Ritual here:

"Janus Ritual - Real, Effectual - and Common!"

https://theopenscroll.blogspot.com/2022/05/janus-ritual-real-effectual-and-common.html





Curious about the pending reset of time? Learn more here:

"The Pending Reset of Time"

https://theopenscroll.com/when_cometh/timeReset.htm





Find a significant collection in our media catalogs:

https://theopenscroll.com/contentVideoAudio.htm

https://theopenscroll.com/contentPlaylists.htm





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