"It's for the Children" "It's for your Safety"

Watch this video @ a faster Speed Setting if you want!

Realize what is really meant by the words anybody uses. ..Especially be doubtful of (do NOT trust) what the Controllers mean by what THEY say! It usually is NOT what you think! These are the 2 TimeLines you must be aware of & be able to distinguish the difference between the two, so you can live & tell others that you live according to TimeLine #2 where the ELITE Cabal & THEIR hired mercenary POLICE Force, bureaucrats, mercenary high ranking U.S. Military are found guilty of treason & part of the 1963 JFK Coup & later follow-ups.

Another popular play on words: "It is for your security!" The ELITE mean: For OUR security, WE will not let you use what you previously used=deny access to... like computers, programs, cars, access to machinery, & freedom to do what you did before... Take chances, be self-responsible=self-governing. "You MUST BE INSURED."





Example of ELITE's meaning of words: "We mandate a vaccine, to kill you or make you suffer under more medical costs, so WE protect OUR interest & the SAFETY of OUR investment/owner-SHIP/profit in you."





Another: "We are here to clean up (steal) your property because WE got a fool to claim a complaint (usually done by a mercenary Code Enforcer who doesn't want you owning much & attempting to be prepared for The Worse! = 'A Prepper' = self-responsible)." = Again, what do THEY really mean by the words THEY use?





Back a few years ago, the only UFO base in North America which was partially open to the public for over 4 decades {you never heard of it because the Media is COMPLETELY privately owned by the ELITE=that is how CENSORED it really is [I was stationed there for 21 years & know how CENSORED that 'Full Disclosure war' is]}, was targeted by U.S. Space Force probably with satellite-beam weaponry & burned like THEY are doing to forest areas & communities across the World. ..Enough to say, "WE are protecting OUR interests in those who have signed their Power-of-Attorney over to us, the ELITE/STATE so as to legally be constituents/RESIDENTS/U.S. CITIZENS to be protected by us the private owners of The debt-incorporating ONE WORLD ORDER." {Black's Law: CONSTITUTOR: "In the civil law. One who, by a simple agreement, becomes responsible for the payment of another's* debt." "*Another's" means =The ELITE & THEIR corporation & political REPRESENTATIVES => NOT the people's Representatives!}

https://geoengineeringwatch.org/firestorms-as-a-weapon-us-military-exposed-90-second-alert/



Some so-called 'liberals' & communists would actually find what I say in this video: Fulfilling their desires @ fixing the "inconsistencies in life!"





Some stories are told about 'The ELITE' even wanting to consume children (Hillary & Friends) or drink their sacrifice blood (adrenochrome) - "It's for the Children." (Sex exploitation is only one angle. => Epstein & FREINDs coverup.)

https://science.howstuffworks.com/adrenochrome.htm





Prof Jiang & Alex Krainer - The Elites Exit Plan REVEALED:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=37Qm5feukW8





5946. International Public Notice: The Case Against Scotland

http://annavonreitz.com/caseagainstscotland.pdf

