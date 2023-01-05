BREAKING NEWS: Congressman Matt Gaetz Just Nominated "Donald John Trump" to be Speaker of the House

Update - As of 1:20 PM eastern US time, McCarthy has officially lost - again - garnering only 201 votes. Twenty one other Republicans cast ballots for either someone else, or, in one case, voted "present."



The following was found at Hal Turner Radio. https://halturnerradioshow.com/index.php/en/news-page/news-nation/breaking-news-congressman-matt-gaetz-just-nominated-donald-john-trump-to-be-speaker-of-the-house

This is the ongoing SEVENTH Ballot of House members trying to elect a new Speaker.

In order to be elected, a nominee must garner two-hundred-eighteen (218) votes.

Democrats have all been voting for Hakeem Jeffries.

Republicans have been voting for Kevin McCarthy, but a small group of Republicans, about twenty of them, have been voting for other people, and have not supported McCarthy. As such, since no one has garnered at least 218 votes, there is no Speaker of the House.

As of this minute, McCarthy has not, and cannot garner 218 votes in this Ballot because a sufficient number of Republicans have already voted for someone else. Unless Democrats vote for McCarthy, there will now have to be an EIGHTH ballot.





