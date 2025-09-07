InfoWars - Jon Bowne Report - Good Luck With That Bankruptcy Fraud! - 9-05-2025

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
In a brazen display of censor mad chicanery choking the First Amendment in broad daylight, The Onion, spear headed by the overtly humorless Ben Collins now teeters on the edge of a farcical show trial designed to cloak bankruptcy fraud in a veneer of legal legitimacy. A calculated gambit by the globalist elites pulling the strings behind the scenes, orchestrating a spectacle to liquidate Infowars while shielding their cronies from accountability. If Collins and company pull this off on September 16, it will result in the largest Streisand effect in media history. A ratioing of monstrous proportions. America, knows comedy and the Ben Collins Onion ain't it. It’s a scripted heist, and it leads to a knife in the back of our First Amendment rights.