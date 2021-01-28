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Biden halts wall construction with just a half-mile left in NM | ex-Governor reacts
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200 views • January 28, 2021
Susana Martinez, former Governor of New Mexico, reacts to news that the Biden administration has ordered a halt to border wall construction, the control she feels will be relinquished now, the funds that will go to waste, pandemic-related problems, and more issues she sees as the border is set to become 'less secure' under Biden. - with Newsmax TV's Grant Stinchfield
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