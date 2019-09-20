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Gun Control Doesn't Work For Inner Cities, But Will Stop And Frisk?
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159 views • September 20, 2019
Henry Davis is a black conservative political activist who has caused controversy because of his support for "stop and frisk" policies in his community. Henry joins Owen to discuss his activism and how patriots can open the eyes of those that don't yet support Trump.
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