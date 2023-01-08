PARABLE OF THE SOWER PART 1

Why do people have trouble understanding the bible? The approach to the bible and the condition of the heart has everything to do with your future in this journey to the afterlife. Faith is key to your response and the illumination of scripture. If our gospel is hid it is hidden to those who are lost. The word revelation means the revealing of something. Spiritual truth comes by revelation and the purpose of a parable is to hide something from one group while revealing it to another group. The casual approach to God or the bible is unprofitable to say the least.