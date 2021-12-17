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UK Changes "Fully Vaxed" To 3 Shots & WHO Admits Omicron Driven By The "Young, Healthy & Vaccinated" (MIRRORED)
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UK Changes "Fully Vaxed" To 3 Shots & WHO Admits Omicron Driven By The "Young, Healthy & Vaccinated" (MIRRORED)
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immunityvaccinebill gatesmhranhsadverse reactionpfizercoronavirusindemnitymrnat cellsomicron
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