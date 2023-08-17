Create New Account
HOLY MOLY BREAKING>>>>> Speaker Newt Gingrich Reveals insider call...
Speaker Newt Gingrich with Charlie Kirk


BREAKING EXCLUSIVE Speaker Newt Gingrich joined me this morning and shared a remarkable story. If true, someone from DC called Fani Willis and demanded she indict Trump on Monday. Why? To cover up for the Weiss "screw up." This would explain the late night press conference, the leaked indictment, Fani Willis admitting she was exhausted.

leakcharlie kirkindictmentpresident donald j trumpgringrich

