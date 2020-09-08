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The Truth About Immigration and Welfare
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43 views • September 08, 2020
MP3 Download: http://www.fdrpodcasts.com/#/3105/the-truth-about-immigration-and-welfare-
Soundcloud: https://soundcloud.com/stefan-molyneux/fdr-3105-the-truth-about-immigration-and-welfare
One of the most controversial questions in the discussion of both legal and illegal immigrants has been around their consumption of welfare. A recent independently verified report from the Center for Immigration Studies (CIS) has answered that question - and the results are incredibly shocking.
The report by Dr. Steven Camarota titled “Welfare Use by Immigrant and Native Households” which analyzed welfare usage using the Census Bureau’s Survey of Income and Program Participation (SIPP) data.
The major welfare programs covered in this report include Medicaid, Supplemental Security Income (SSI), Temporary Assistance for Needy Families (TANF), the Women Infants and Children food program (WIC), free or subsidized school lunch, the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) - more commonly known as food stamps, and public housing or rent subsidies.
What is the truth about Immigrants and welfare usage? What does this mean for the future of the United States of America?
Sources
http://cis.org/Welfare-Use-Immigrant-Native-Households
http://cis.org/sites/cis.org/files/camarota-welfare-final.pdf
https://www.dhs.gov/xlibrary/assets/statistics/yearbook/2000/Yearbook2000.pdf
Freedomain Radio is 100% funded by viewers like you. Please support the show by signing up for a monthly subscription or making a one time donation at: http://www.fdrurl.com/donate
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Soundcloud: https://soundcloud.com/stefan-molyneux/fdr-3105-the-truth-about-immigration-and-welfare
One of the most controversial questions in the discussion of both legal and illegal immigrants has been around their consumption of welfare. A recent independently verified report from the Center for Immigration Studies (CIS) has answered that question - and the results are incredibly shocking.
The report by Dr. Steven Camarota titled “Welfare Use by Immigrant and Native Households” which analyzed welfare usage using the Census Bureau’s Survey of Income and Program Participation (SIPP) data.
The major welfare programs covered in this report include Medicaid, Supplemental Security Income (SSI), Temporary Assistance for Needy Families (TANF), the Women Infants and Children food program (WIC), free or subsidized school lunch, the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) - more commonly known as food stamps, and public housing or rent subsidies.
What is the truth about Immigrants and welfare usage? What does this mean for the future of the United States of America?
Sources
http://cis.org/Welfare-Use-Immigrant-Native-Households
http://cis.org/sites/cis.org/files/camarota-welfare-final.pdf
https://www.dhs.gov/xlibrary/assets/statistics/yearbook/2000/Yearbook2000.pdf
Freedomain Radio is 100% funded by viewers like you. Please support the show by signing up for a monthly subscription or making a one time donation at: http://www.fdrurl.com/donate
Get more from Stefan Molyneux and Freedomain Radio including books, podcasts and other info at: http://www.freedomainradio.com
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