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RFK Jr. dishes on debate & current censorship
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59 views • July 30, 2020
Del Bigtree, July 28, 2020
This is a HighWire Special Report. There are no show links for this Special Report today, but please sign up for our email list at www.thehighwire.com today.
Debate
https://www.brighteon.com/f55bc46d-8506-46a9-ba88-df56c8fef98d
The Highwire
http://www.TheHighWire.com/watch
https://www.icandecide.org/
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/the-highwire-with-del-bigtree/
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/highwire
This is a HighWire Special Report. There are no show links for this Special Report today, but please sign up for our email list at www.thehighwire.com today.
Debate
https://www.brighteon.com/f55bc46d-8506-46a9-ba88-df56c8fef98d
The Highwire
http://www.TheHighWire.com/watch
https://www.icandecide.org/
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/the-highwire-with-del-bigtree/
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/highwire
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