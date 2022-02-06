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Silent War Ep. 6162B: The Invasion of Ukraine that Wasn't. GOFUNDME Robs Truckers, Biden after 2A
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102 views • February 06, 2022
In this episode of The Silent War:
Bloomberg Had Fake Headline "Russia Invades Ukraine" On Homepage For 30 Minutes.
Mayor Adams Forces His Vegan Diet on NYC Public School Kids.
Bannon’s Legal Team Accuses Chris Wray’s FBI of Secretly Spying on His Defense Attorney – Files Motion to Compel Discovery.
World Food Prices Accelerate In January, Set For Record High.
Biden Official: Secretly Scattering Criminal Migrants Across America 'Beautiful to Watch'.
GoFundMe Pulls Truckers’ $10 Million Freedom Convoy 2022 Fundraiser – Will Disperse Funds to Charities - Chargeback the bastards by disputing the payment and ruin their banking relationship!.
The America Competes Act passed 222-210 will give China unlimited greencards to rip us off even more.
Biden Targets Gun Owners “There’s No Amendment That’s Absolute”.
Biden's regime wants War with Russia so badly they are legitimizing the term Crisis Actors - by Accusing Russia of using them to create a false flag against Ukraine.
Shares of Facebook parent Company Meta DIVE MORE THAN 25 % after Thursday opening, Eliminating almost $200 BILLION of the company’s market value.
The IMF pressuing El Salvador to drop Bitcoin - the response is epic.
All of this, and more.
For breaking news from one of the most over the target and censored names in the world join our 100% Free newsletter at www.NemosNewsNetwork.com/news
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www.NemosNewsNetwork.com/sponsors
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"Our Specialty, is Waking People Up."
Other Links
Join our Telegram chat: https://NemosNewsNetwork.com/chat
Bloomberg Had Fake Headline "Russia Invades Ukraine" On Homepage For 30 Minutes.
Mayor Adams Forces His Vegan Diet on NYC Public School Kids.
Bannon’s Legal Team Accuses Chris Wray’s FBI of Secretly Spying on His Defense Attorney – Files Motion to Compel Discovery.
World Food Prices Accelerate In January, Set For Record High.
Biden Official: Secretly Scattering Criminal Migrants Across America 'Beautiful to Watch'.
GoFundMe Pulls Truckers’ $10 Million Freedom Convoy 2022 Fundraiser – Will Disperse Funds to Charities - Chargeback the bastards by disputing the payment and ruin their banking relationship!.
The America Competes Act passed 222-210 will give China unlimited greencards to rip us off even more.
Biden Targets Gun Owners “There’s No Amendment That’s Absolute”.
Biden's regime wants War with Russia so badly they are legitimizing the term Crisis Actors - by Accusing Russia of using them to create a false flag against Ukraine.
Shares of Facebook parent Company Meta DIVE MORE THAN 25 % after Thursday opening, Eliminating almost $200 BILLION of the company’s market value.
The IMF pressuing El Salvador to drop Bitcoin - the response is epic.
All of this, and more.
For breaking news from one of the most over the target and censored names in the world join our 100% Free newsletter at www.NemosNewsNetwork.com/news
Also follow us at Gab
https://gab.com/nemosnewsnetwork
Nemos News is 100% listener funded. Thank you for your support in our mission to Break the Cycle of Fake News.
If you value our work please consider supporting us with our vetted patriot sponsors!
www.NemosNewsNetwork.com/sponsors
Shop Patriot & Detox the Deep State with www.RedPillLiving.com, Home of Sleepy Joe - the world's most powerful all natural sleep formula & The Great Awakening Gourmet Coffee for Patriots.
"Our Specialty, is Waking People Up."
Other Links
Join our Telegram chat: https://NemosNewsNetwork.com/chat
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